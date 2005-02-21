Ardana signs research alliance with MRC

Edinburgh, Scotland-based Ardana Bioscience, a reproductive health care pharmaceutical company, has finalized an agreement with the UK Medical Research Council's Human Reproductive Sciences Unit giving the firm exclusive rights to commercialize some of its research areas in return for certain cash options. The arrangement has been agreed for a three-year period and is an extension of the prior accord established upon Ardana's inception.
The terms of the deal will see Ardana boost the HRSU's funding in certain mutually-beneficial research agendas and pay royalties on the income derived from rights granted to the company. Ardana is chiefly interested in four specific areas: neuroendocrine regulation of reproduction; cancers of the reproductive tract; inflammatory and immune reactions in the female tract; and reproductive endocrinology.
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