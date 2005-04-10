Are cancer drug costs leaving benefits behind?

In the two weeks since Genentech's new drug Avastin (bevacizumab), which carries a fairly high price tag at $4,400 a month per patient for the treatment of colon cancer, was found to help advanced lung cancer patients live a few months longer than expected, investors have pumped nearly $17.0 billion into the business, claims an Associated Press report.
The fact that this is good news for patients, the company and its investors is indisputable, but this also weighs heavily on the already-ailing US health care system, thus raising questions about the cost of end-of-life care. "We are spending huge sums of money on treatments that are offering only modest benefits," the AP quotes Richard Deyo, a professor at the University of Washington, USA, and author of a related book, as stating.
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