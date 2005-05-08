Arena gets EU patent

San Diego, USA-based Arena Pharmaceuticals says it has been granted patent number 03718 323, called 5-HT2C Receptor Modulators, by the European Patent Office. This relates to novel agents that modulate the 5-HT2C serotonin receptor, which is thought to be involved in the regulation of food intake and may be useful in pharmaceutical preparations for obesity.
