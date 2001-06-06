Arena Pharma offers 5 million shares

Arena Pharmaceuticals has announced a follow-on offering of 5 millionshares, 1 million of which are being sold by two shareholders (from which the firm will not receive any proceeds). The San Diego-based group said that the funding it receives will be used for R&D and general corporate purposes, and may be spent on acquisitions. Arena's shares closed at $26.50 on June 4.
