Arena's APD356 shows promise in obesity

USA-based Arena Pharmaceuticals has reported positive top-line results from its Phase II clinical trial of APD356, its orally-administered, internally-discovered drug candidate for the treatment of obesity.

Over the 28-day treatment period, there was a highly statistically-significant (p=.0002) average weight loss of 2.9 pounds in patients taking the 15mg dose of APD356 versus 0.7 pounds for the placebo group. The agent was generally well-tolerated at all doses investigated in the study. APD356 is a selective agonist of 5-HT2C serotonin receptors, which are located in the hypothalamus, an area of the brain known to play an important role in regulating food intake and metabolism.