Arena's obesity drug gentle on the heart

Arena Pharmaceuticals of the USA says that its obesity drug APD356 appears to have no negative effect on the heart. An assessment of follow-up echocardiograms, taken around 90 days after patients received their first doses of the agent in a Phase IIa clinical trial, have revealed no apparent drug effect on heart valves or pulmonary artery pressure after four weeks of dosing.

The orally-administered drug, which was discovered by the San Diego, California-based drugmaker, demonstrated a highly statistically-significant (p=0.0002) mean weight loss of 2.9lbs in patients taking the 15mg dose versus 0.7 pounds for the placebo arm in the Phase IIa trial. In addition, it was found that APD356 was generally well-tolerated at all doses investigated.

The company also reported that it has completed recruitment of its Phase IIb clinical trial of APD356, with around 460 patients. This study, which was initiated in June, is designed to assess safety and weight loss over 12 weeks; preliminary results are expected around year-end.