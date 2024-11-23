Ares-Serono Files Serostim With EMEA

- Ares-Serono has filed a dossier with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency for Serostim (mammalian cell-derived human growth hormone) for the treatment of HIV/AIDS-related wasting. The drug has just been launched for this indication in the USA (Marketletter December 9). The clinical trials which support the use of Serostim in these patients have been published in the December 1996 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze