Ares-Serono" Good Sales Growth In 1995

Worldwide sales for Switzerland-based Ares-Serono increased 7.1% to $682.3 million in 1995, and in local currency terms the figure was up 3.9% on the previous year. In the fourth quarter of the year, adjusted for the divestiture of its diagnostics division, turnover improved at the lower 4.1% rate to $179.6 million.

Europe remains A-S' most important market, contributing $327.4 million sales last year, a rise of 8.9%. This was achieved despite supply problems and the need to interrupt production temporarily at some sites in order to expand capacity. Especially strong growth was seen in the Nordic countries (+50.1%), France (+50.4%) and Benelux (+48.7%). The five largest European markets in terms of sales last year were Italy ($109.6 million), Spain ($62 million), Germany ($46.1 million), France ($45.7 million) and the UK ($36.7 million).

Sales in North America amounted to $176.8 million, down 1.4%, reflecting supply issues with infertility products, notably in the first half of 1995. Japanese sales were again higher, up 22.3% to $45.5 million, while turnover in Latin America increased 13% to $56.6 million, despite a 24.9% downturn in Mexico.