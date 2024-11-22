Ares-Serono IND Approval

- The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ares-Serono's treatment Investigational New Drug application to test its recombinant human growth hormone product, Serostim, in AIDS-related wasting syndrome. The approval follows the release of Phase III data from trials involving 178 patients with the syndrome, which showed that administration of Serostim resulted in an increase in lean body mass.
