Ares-Serono Invests $25 million In Puerto Rican Plant

Ares-Serono of Switzerland has signed an agreement with DuPont Merck to utilize the latter's existing manufacturing facility for the manufacture of Ares-Serono's biotechnology products in Puerto Rico. The Swiss firm says that the venture will create a significant number of new skilled jobs.

Initially, Ares-Serono's products will be manufactured at DuPont Merck's existing facilities. The deal includes a $25 million investment by Ares-Serono, with the second phase of the agreement including the construction of additional manufacturing capacity for the production of its biotechnology products, including recombinant fertility hormones and growth hormone.

Phase I production is due to start in the first quarter of 1997 for the manufacture of Gonal-F, a recombinant human follicle stimulating hormone used in the treatment of infertility. The DuPont Merck plant is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Production costs and capital investment for this first phase are around $15 million, and include about 25 new jobs. Phase II expansion will begin this year, with construction expected to begin in 1996. 45 new jobs will be created.