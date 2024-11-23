Ares-Serono Offer For IFS

Ares-Serono of Switzerland has announced a tender offfer for all outstanding stock of the Italian Istituto Farmacologico Serono (Market-letter February 19). The offer is for 23.91% of the share capital and is expected to end on April 2.

Under the terms of the offer, Ares-Serono will transfer one A-S ordinary bearer share and 1.18 million lire ($762.88) in cash in exchange for every 150 IFS freely-transferable ordinary shares deposited by IFS shareholders.