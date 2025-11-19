Ares-Serono R&D Spend 20% Of Sales

Swiss pharmaceutical company Ares-Serono is spending every fifth dollar of its sales on R&D, according to its supervisory board delegate and major shareholder, Fabio Bertarelli. Some 150 million Swiss francs ($130.5 million) in 1995. Last year R&D spending accounted for 21.7% of group sales, which fell 4.6% to $636.8 million.
The company concentrates on three areas of research, infertility, growth hormones and immunology-oncology. Three license agreements were reached with Boehringer Mannheim, Organon and Biogen in these areas in 1994 and these will represent revenues to Ares-Serono of about $100 million. In the period to the year 2000, 90% of the company's drugs will be produced using genetic engineering techniques, and some $400 million is to be spent on the expansion of production capacity in the period to 1998.
New drugs helped to achieve a 4.4% rise in first-quarter 1995 sales, which reached $153 million, but operating profits declined from $22.8 million to $15.2 million (Marketletter June 19) due to heavy research spending, the company said.
