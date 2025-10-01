Wednesday 1 October 2025

Ares-Serono's Profits Decline In 1995

25 March 1996

Swiss pharmaceutical group Ares-Serono saw pretax profits decline 16.7% in 1995 to $46.2 million. Operating profits were also down at $66.1 million in 1995 compared with $73.1 million a year earlier. Net income advanced 4.2% to $29.4 million. Group sales were $682.3 million, rising 7.1%. However, it was noted that in constant currencies sales grew 3.9%. Figures were adjusted to reflect the sale of the diagnostic division in the second quarter of 1994.

Ernesto Bertarelli, chief executive of Ares-Serono, said: "given the supply issues Ares-Serono faced in 1995 and the considerable effort we made to increase production capacity, I am very satisfied with the result of our group. Net income has increased, and we managed to achieve a global increase in sales, including sales of infertility products." Mr Bertarelli added that he is confident for 1996, and that it has started strong.

The firm said that net R&D expenditures were substantial and totalled $144.5 million in 1995. This is an increase of 4.5% on 1994 levels, and is 21.2% of group sales. 55% of total R&D expenses were allocated to the field of immunology/oncology, in particular for the development of Rebif, recombinant human interferon beta-1a. Ares-Serono indicated that it intends to achieve 90% of sales with recombinant products by the end of the century, and said that it is committed to a rich pipeline of recombinant products.

