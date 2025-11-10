Ares-Serono Starts Work On New Facility

The first phase of work on a new biotechnology facility has been started by Swiss company Ares-Serono. The firm is to build a new plant at its site at Corsier-sur-Vevey in Switzerland, with construction expected to commence in the spring of 1996. The site should be fully operational in 1998.

The firm says that the new facility will rank among the most technologically advanced in the world and represents a new approach in the production of recombinant drugs. The most important innovation is that the design of the production areas will include four entirely independent units. Ares-Serono says it "will be able to dedicate each unit to a specific, and perhaps different, product on a campaign basis."

Equipment and production processes used on the site have been designed to comply with the requirements of international health authorities, such as the US Food and Drug Administration and the authorities of the European Union.