ARES-SERONO TO GET NEW BIOTECH UNIT

Geneva-based Ares-Serono is investing 188 million Swiss francs ($131.9 million) in a new biotechnology facility located in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. The new facility will employ around 200 people when it becomes fully operational by the end of 1995. Pharmaceutical production there will include recombinant fertility hormones as well as drugs used in immunology and oncology.

The project will be financed by direct investment from Ares-Serono and by a syndicated long-term banking loan contracted in Switzerland. This loan represents one third of total investments planned in Switzerland over the next three years which, according to the company, are expected to be in excess of 300 million Swiss francs.