Ares-Serono To License Growth Hormone Product To BASF

- Ares-Serono has agreed to licence the manufacture of its mammalian cell-derived recombinant human growth hormone to BASF Bioresearch Corporation, for commercial production. The product is approved for the treatment of infantile growth hormone deficiency, and is also being used in the USA under a treatment Investigational New Drug approval, for wasting in AIDS patients. It is also marketed in 60 other countries for the primary indication and for growth disorder associated with Turner syndrome.