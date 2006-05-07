Argenta enters ASIC R&D accord with PainCeptor

Argenta Discovery, a UK-based contract and respiratory drug development company, has entered into a development collaboration with Canada's PainCeptor Pharma Corp.

Under the terms of the deal, scientists from the two companies will use Argenta's expertise in computer-aided drug design and medicinal chemistry to accelerate PainCeptor's acid-sensing ion channel development program for pain therapeutics, targeting these sensory mechanisms which are associated with a variety of pain-related conditions, including cancer and arthritis. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the agreement does provide options to expand the relationship.