Argentina Warned Over Patents

Germany has added its voice to those warning Argentina that there will be dire consequences unless some action is taken on upholding pharmaceutical patents.

Visiting German Economy Minister Gunter Rexrodt has warned that German drug manufacturers, including Bayer, Hoechst, Schering AG and Boehringer Ingelheim, may stop investing in Argentina unless an "adequate" drug patent protection is sanctioned.

Argentine President Carlos Menem has admitted that existing legislation does not conform with General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade guidelines.