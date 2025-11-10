Argentina Warned Over Patents

Germany has added its voice to those warning Argentina that there will be dire consequences unless some action is taken on upholding pharmaceutical patents.
Visiting German Economy Minister Gunter Rexrodt has warned that German drug manufacturers, including Bayer, Hoechst, Schering AG and Boehringer Ingelheim, may stop investing in Argentina unless an "adequate" drug patent protection is sanctioned.
Argentine President Carlos Menem has admitted that existing legislation does not conform with General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade guidelines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze