Argentine Corrective Patent Bill Through

Argentine patent legislation took its last step to finalization of the corrective bill at end-September, with approval from Congress. The Senate passed the bill at end-July (Marketletter August 7), and now it just has to appear in the Official Bulletin.

The corrective bill brings forward the date of effective legislation from 2003 to 2000. The bill also allows for the setting up of the National Institute for Intellectual Property, which will have the task of granting patents and fixing royalties in the event of dispute between parties.