Argentine Drugmakers Protest US trade Action

The Argentine national drug industry association CILFA has published a full-page advertisement in the Washington Post, requesting that the US Trade Representative abide by the Uruguay Round of the General Agreement on tariffs and Trade. It states that the USTR is exerting much pressure, including sanctions that would directly conflict with the World Trade Organization provisions, on Argentina to grant multinational drug companies benefit that go well beyond GATT's requirements.

The ad quotes President Bill Clinton's September 1993 speech on health care reform, when he accused US companies of charging three times more per prescription drug manufactured in the USA than they charge for the same drug overseas, and offered two examples that verified the claim. CILFA claims that if the USTR wants other nations to respect international rules, it must also respect these rules. The advertisement reminds President Clinton that the USA has signed those rules and that he should make sure the USTR respects them.

It was further noted that Argentina was one of the first countries to implement the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) section of the WTO, and it has passed legislation which implements a 20-year monopoly, as required by TRIPS. While that section allows Argentina a 10-year transition period, the USTR is dissatisfied with the Argentine government because the law includes an eight-year transition period. President Menem has characterized this pressure as "intolerable."