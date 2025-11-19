Argentine Drugmakers Protest US trade Action

The Argentine national drug industry association CILFA has published a full-page advertisement in the Washington Post, requesting that the US Trade Representative abide by the Uruguay Round of the General Agreement on tariffs and Trade. It states that the USTR is exerting much pressure, including sanctions that would directly conflict with the World Trade Organization provisions, on Argentina to grant multinational drug companies benefit that go well beyond GATT's requirements.
The ad quotes President Bill Clinton's September 1993 speech on health care reform, when he accused US companies of charging three times more per prescription drug manufactured in the USA than they charge for the same drug overseas, and offered two examples that verified the claim. CILFA claims that if the USTR wants other nations to respect international rules, it must also respect these rules. The advertisement reminds President Clinton that the USA has signed those rules and that he should make sure the USTR respects them.
It was further noted that Argentina was one of the first countries to implement the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) section of the WTO, and it has passed legislation which implements a 20-year monopoly, as required by TRIPS. While that section allows Argentina a 10-year transition period, the USTR is dissatisfied with the Argentine government because the law includes an eight-year transition period. President Menem has characterized this pressure as "intolerable."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze