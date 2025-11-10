Argentinian PBM Venture For SmithKline Beecham

SmithKline Beecham, which has already become a significant company in the pharmacy benefit management field through its acquisition of Diversified Pharma Services in the USA in 1994 and SA Total Support Management group in South Africa earlier this year (Marketletters passim), has now entered into an agreement with Drogueria Americana for the creation of a joint venture PBM company in Argentina. The prescription drug market in Argentina was valued at some $3 billion for 1994, up 15% on the previous year.

DASA is a privately-owned business and one of the leading pharmaceutical wholesalers in Argentina, with a significant presence in the fast-developing PBM market. The new JV, to be called Diversified Sistemas de Salud, is in line with SB's corporate long-term vision of moving from selling pills to providing total health care solutions, the company says.

Meantime, SB has also announced that following a review of its business, a decision has been made to focus product and process development in a single organization. As a consequence, responsibility for product and process development will be assumed by the chemical development and pharmaceutical technologies organization in pharmaceutical R&D.