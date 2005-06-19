Argonaut to sell all its assets to Biotage

Argonaut Technologies, a provider of consumables, instruments and services designed to accelerate drug development, says that its stockholders have approved the sale of the assets of its chemistry consumables and process chemistry businesses, which constitute substantially all of its assets, except for cash, to Biotage AB of Uppsala, Sweden, a supplier of complete solutions for medicinal chemistry research and applied genetic analysis. The companies expected to close the transaction on June 3.
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