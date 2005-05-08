ARIAD kicks off Ph Ib trial of cancer drug

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals of the USA says it has initiated recruitment of advanced cancer patients in two multicenter Phase Ib clinical trials which aim to assess the effectiveness of its novel mTOR inhibitor, AP23573, when combined with the widely-used chemotherapeutic agents paclitaxel or capecitabine.
The primary goal of these non-randomized, dose-escalation studies, which are scheduled to enroll around 110 subjects at three to five centers in Italy and Switzerland, is to determine the optimal dosing regimen for AP23573 when used in combination with either paclitaxel or capecitabine, primarily in progressive breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung and prostate cancers, as well as certain sarcomas, the group said.
"With the recent designation of AP23573 as a fast-track product by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of soft-tissue and bone sarcomas and enrollment in these new combination trials, we are on track to achieve our key product development goals for this year," commented Harvey Berger, chief executive of ARIAD. "The initiation of these two studies also launches the European phase of our global development plan for AP23573," he added.
