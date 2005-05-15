ARIAD starts recruitment in Ph II cancer trial

Shares in US group ARIAD climbed 3.8% to close at $6.56 on May 3 as investors welcomed the news that it has initiated enrollment of patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer in a Phase II trial of its novel mTOR inhibitor AP23573.

The non-randomized study will assess the clinical benefit of intravenous, weekly administration of the agent in up to 35 patients with well-characterized prostate cancer. In addition, data on multiple mTOR-pathway biomarkers will be collected to help identify subjects most likely to benefit from AP23573 therapy, the firm stated.