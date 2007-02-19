Ariad updates on AP23573 trials

US firm Ariad Pharmaceuticals says that the Phase III clinical trial of oral AP23573, its novel mTOR inhibitor, will be conducted in patients with metastatic soft-tissue and bone sarcomas by the Sarcoma Alliance for Research through Collaboration in cooperation with the Soft Tissue and Bone Sarcoma Group of the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer.
The company also announced that it has reached agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on the design and endpoints of this pivotal trial and that subsequently a Special Protocol Assessment has been filed with the agency for the trial based on the primary endpoint of progression-free survival. Similarly, a request for follow-up Protocol Assistance has been filed with the European Medicines Agency (EMEA). The FDA has previously granted fast-track status to AP23573 for the treatment of advanced sarcomas.
Robert Maki, deputy director of the SARC and one of the lead investigator of the Phase III study, indicated that oral AP23573 would be compared to placebo in patients with metastatic sarcomas, who had a favorable response to first-line or second-line chemotherapy, a timeframe when they normally would not receive other therapies. Around 500 patients at 50 to 75 sites worldwide will be randomized (1:1) to study drug or placebo. The trial is 99% powered to detect a 50% increase in median PFS comparing the AP23573-treated arm with the placebo arm. Two interim analyses are planned, and patient enrollment is expected to begin as soon as agreement on the SPA is reached with the FDA, which is anticipated by early second-quarter. Updated projections concerning the overall duration of the trial will be provided once patient enrollment is ongoing at multiple centers in the USA and Europe. The current target is to complete enrollment within about two years of entry of the first patient; the second interim analysis is planned to coincide with full patient enrollment.
