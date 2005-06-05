Wednesday 19 November 2025

Aricept and Aciphex boost Eisai results

5 June 2005

Japan's Eisai reported solid consolidated results for the fiscal year to March 2005 on growth of its two global compounds, the Alzheimer's disease drug Aricept (donepezil) and the antiulcerant Aciphex/Pariet (rabeprazole). Total revenues increased 6.6% year-on-year to 533.0 billion yen ($4.96 billion), exceeding the target of 530.0 billion yen. Operating profit was up 4.5% to 86.8 billion yen and recurring income rose 6.8% to 89.1 billion yen. Net income increased 10.7% to 55.5 billion yen, slightly above the target of 54.0 billion yen. Net income growth was assisted by a decline in the effective tax rate of 3.6 percentage points to 36.3%.

Global revenues from Aricept expanded 15.0% to 162.9 billion yen, due to its advantage of once-daily administration overcoming the competition. Aricept's Japanese sales leapt 23.6% to 35.1 billion yen, while the drug's US turnover was up 16.7% to $907.0 million and in Europe expanded 19.3% to 27.2 billion yen.

The extent of growth for Aciphex/Pariet was more moderate than Aricept due to intensive competition in the US proton pump inhibitor antiulcer drug market, with advances of an over-the-counter version and generic products. Global revenues edged up 2.6% to 132.3 billion yen. The drug's Japanese turnover soared 32.9% to 19.4 billion yen, while its US sales rose only 3.8% to $968.0 million and in Europe declined 6.8%. Zonegran (zonisamide), a treatment for epilepsy, recorded initial year sales of $104.0 million in the USA, in line with targets.

