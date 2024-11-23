Aricept Information

- The Marketletter has been informed that, contrary to informationpublished in the November 17 issue, Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil) does not require dose titration. A company fact sheet points out that "the once-daily 5mg dose has been shown to be clinically effective. Some patients might receive additional benefit from the 10mg once-daily dose after four to six weeks of 5mg once-daily therapy."
