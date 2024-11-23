Arison, Teva Biomedical Fund

Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals, Arison Investments and US entrepreneurLen Abramson, as well as Benad Goldwasser, a professor of surgery and neurology at Tel Aviv Medical School, have contributed $20 million between them to set up an investment company for the biotechnology, medical devices and pharmaceutical sector. Prof Goldwasser, quoted in the Jerusalem Post as saying "we're in this for the long term," will take on the role of chief executive for the group.