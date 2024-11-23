Arison, Teva Biomedical Fund

Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals, Arison Investments and US entrepreneurLen Abramson, as well as Benad Goldwasser, a professor of surgery and neurology at Tel Aviv Medical School, have contributed $20 million between them to set up an investment company for the biotechnology, medical devices and pharmaceutical sector. Prof Goldwasser, quoted in the Jerusalem Post as saying "we're in this for the long term," will take on the role of chief executive for the group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze