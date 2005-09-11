Arixtra halves major bleeding in ACS

Results of the OASIS-5/MICHELANGELO study involving 20,000 patients with acute coronary syndromes showed that GlaxoSmithKline's new antithrombotic Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) is safer than the gold-standard enoxaparin but just as as effective in preventing death, myocardial infarction and refractory ischemia at nine days. The drug almost halved major bleeding incidence compared to enoxaparin.

Presenting the data at this month's meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, Salim Yusuf of McMaster University, Ontario in Canada, said the study demonstrated that the benefits of fondaparinux in reducing bleeding were of great clinical importance; it should now be the preferred anti-coagulant for patients with ACS who are already receiving aspirin and clopidogrel.

The drug, the first selective inhibitor of Factor Xa, a protein that helps develop thrombin and facilitates clotting, is currently approved in Europe for prevention of venous thromboembolic events in orthopedic patients undergoing surgery who are at risk for thromboembolic complications. It is also indicated for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis alongside warfarin when administered in hospital. Worldwide, it has already been used by half a million people.