Arixtra halves major bleeding in ACS

Results of the OASIS-5/MICHELANGELO study involving 20,000 patients with acute coronary syndromes showed that GlaxoSmithKline's new antithrombotic Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) is safer than the gold-standard enoxaparin but just as as effective in preventing death, myocardial infarction and refractory ischemia at nine days. The drug almost halved major bleeding incidence compared to enoxaparin.
Presenting the data at this month's meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, Salim Yusuf of McMaster University, Ontario in Canada, said the study demonstrated that the benefits of fondaparinux in reducing bleeding were of great clinical importance; it should now be the preferred anti-coagulant for patients with ACS who are already receiving aspirin and clopidogrel.
The drug, the first selective inhibitor of Factor Xa, a protein that helps develop thrombin and facilitates clotting, is currently approved in Europe for prevention of venous thromboembolic events in orthopedic patients undergoing surgery who are at risk for thromboembolic complications. It is also indicated for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis alongside warfarin when administered in hospital. Worldwide, it has already been used by half a million people.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze