Ark annual pre-tax losses widen 60%

Ark Therapeutics, the UK-based vascular and cancer drug specialist that floated on the London Stock exchange last year (Marketletter March 15, 2004), saw its 2004 pre-tax losses widen 60% to L14.0 million ($ 26.9 million).

The floatation raised L55 million, which the group used to launch its first UK product, Kerraboot, a novel device for the management of leg and foot ulcers. Kerraboot was included in the National Health Service Framework Agreement for provision of advanced wound care products to UK hospitals without price modification and is currently stocked by the main domestic wholesalers.

Last year, Trinam (EG004), Ark's novel therapy for blood vessel blockages following vascular graft access surgery, received Orphan Medicinal Product designation in the European Union (Marketletter June 21, 2004). Also, enrollment for a Phase III study of the cancer-associated cachexia treatment, Vitor (EG006), is expected to finish by the fall.