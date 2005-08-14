Ark breakthrough in targeted gene therapy delivery

UK group Ark Therapeutics has said that its scientists in Finland have discovered a novel gene therapy delivery technology which selectively inserts DNA into the specific therapeutic site in the genome (targeted integration).
The existing generation of integrating vectors in clinical trials, based mostly on retroviral, adeno-associated virus and lentiviral technologies, are not site-specific and carry the risk of a random gene insertion into an undesired and potentially harmful position on the chromosomes, the company explained. The risks associated with non-specific integrating vectors became apparent in the X-linked severe combined immune deficiency disease (X-SCID) gene therapy trial, in 2002. The trial used a retrovirus, which was found to have inserted next to the leukemia-inducing oncogene, as a vector.
Although the treatment was beneficial, three out of 11 patients treated in the study developed a leukemia-like disease as a result of undesired random insertion.
