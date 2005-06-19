Ark marketing deal for Kerraboot in South Korea

UK firm Ark Therapeutics has signed an exclusive marketing agreement granting BL&H Co, a South Korean distributor of health care products, sales and marketing rights to Kerraboot for that market. Kerraboot is Ark's novel wound-care device for the management of leg and foot ulcers. Under the terms of the agreement, Ark will receive a double-digit royalty on net sales of Kerraboot. BL&H will purchase the manufactured product from Ark and be responsible for marketing to all sectors of the health care community in South Korea, as well as achieving product reimbursement from the local regulatory authority.

Lower-leg and foot ulceration affects around 1% of the adult population in the developed world and is particularly prevalent amongst diabetics, in whom ulcers can develop rapidly and are particularly difficult to heal. There are an estimated two million diabetics in South Korea, 15% of whom would be expected to have a leg/foot ulcer at any one time.