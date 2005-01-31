Ark receives European patent for Trinam

Ark Therapeutics of the UK has been issued with a patent by the European Patent Office for Trinam, its novel therapy to prevent blood vessels blocking after vascular graft access surgery. The patent may be valid until at least 2016, subject to payment of renewal fees, the firm said.

Trinam is a combination of a vascular endothelial growth factor gene in an adenoviral vector and Ark's biodegradable collagen collar local delivery device (EG001), and is expected to extend the useful life of access grafts and reduce costly repeat procedures.