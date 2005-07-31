Ark's Trinam completes first stage of Ph II study

UK-based Ark Therapeutics says that it has completed patient enrolment for the low-dose arm of its Phase II study of Trinam (EG004) and has received approval to move to a higher dose. Trinam is Ark's novel therapy to prevent blood vessels blocking (intimal hyperplasia) after vascular graft access surgery in kidney failure patients.

The preliminary results of this first stage will be presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons, to be held in San Francisco, California, October 16-20.