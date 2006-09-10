Ark Therapeutics' EG005 improves HIV lipodystrophy

London, UK-based Ark Therapeutics says that the open-label one-year extension phase of its exploratory Phase II study of EG005 in the treatment of lipodystrophy in HIV patients showed trends in a number of markers consistent with an improvement in certain aspects of the condition.

The patient group completing the extension phase showed little or no deterioration from baseline in mean scores for the main morphological disease markers of central and peripheral fat and total body fat measurements nor in the waist, trunk, hip and thigh measurements.

According to Ark, improvements in mean concentration of atherogenic lipid markers were also observed, indicating that the patients' risk of developing cardiovascular disease and type II diabetes, already elevated by their disease, was reduced by the end of treatment.