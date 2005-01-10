Arkopharma drops 2004 forecasts

Leading French plant-based drug company Arkopharma saw its shares plunge 22.9% before closing 18.5% down on the Paris Bourse on news of a downward revision of 2004 results. The group has said it now expects operating profit growth of less than 10% in 2004 and a rise in net earnings below those of 2003.

Net profit in 2003 rose 12.4% to 19.1 million ($25.6 million) and sales went up 11.8% to 227.8 million euros. Earlier, Arkopharma said it expected fresh growth for 1004 in double-digit terms. However, after good first-half year business in France, Germany, Russia and the USA slowed down considerably. Jean-Jacques Robert, the company's finance director, said the downturn was no more than "a passing air bubble."