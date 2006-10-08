Arkopharma to cut products 35%

French plant-based drug company Arkopharma is to cut out 35% of its product range as a result of slowing growth and lower margins, as well as a decline in its share price on the Paris Bourse.

The company has said all products which are not selling well will be abandoned, and this will in turn lighten its R&D load, simplify production and transport, as well as cut marketing and promotional costs. Also, its small German subsidiary will close.

Arkopharma will, meanwhile, rely on a new Australian partner to enlarge its distribution and reorganize its US subsidiary. Sales in the USA are set to fall 30% this year in contrast with earlier forecasts of 10% growth. Arkopharma has also quit the veterinary medicines sector and sold its business to a Netherlands company.