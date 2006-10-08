Arkopharma to cut products 35%

French plant-based drug company Arkopharma is to cut out 35% of its product range as a result of slowing growth and lower margins, as well as a decline in its share price on the Paris Bourse.
The company has said all products which are not selling well will be abandoned, and this will in turn lighten its R&D load, simplify production and transport, as well as cut marketing and promotional costs. Also, its small German subsidiary will close.
Arkopharma will, meanwhile, rely on a new Australian partner to enlarge its distribution and reorganize its US subsidiary. Sales in the USA are set to fall 30% this year in contrast with earlier forecasts of 10% growth. Arkopharma has also quit the veterinary medicines sector and sold its business to a Netherlands company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze