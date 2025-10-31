Armata Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biotech company specialising in pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapies for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections.

The company (NYSE American: ARMP) is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and operates in-house phage discovery, synthetic engineering, cGMP manufacturing and clinical development.

Its lead development candidate, AP-SA02, is an intravenous phage cocktail targeting Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB). Armata’s broader pipeline includes programmes for Pseudomonas aeruginosa (AP-PA02) and other multidrug-resistant pathogens.

Armata reported that its first quarter of 2025 saw unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of approximately US $11.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

The company continues to focus on advancing its lead programmes while managing its resources carefully in a competitive antibiotic-development environment.