Friday 31 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Armata Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biotech company specialising in pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapies for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections.

The company (NYSE American: ARMP) is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and operates in-house phage discovery, synthetic engineering, cGMP manufacturing and clinical development. 

Its lead development candidate, AP-SA02, is an intravenous phage cocktail targeting Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB). Armata’s broader pipeline includes programmes for Pseudomonas aeruginosa (AP-PA02) and other multidrug-resistant pathogens. 

Armata reported that its first quarter of 2025 saw unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of approximately US $11.7 million as of March 31, 2025. 

 The company continues to focus on advancing its lead programmes while managing its resources carefully in a competitive antibiotic-development environment.

Latest Armata Pharmaceuticals News

Armata’s AP-SA02 shows promise for SAB
29 October 2025
More Armata Pharmaceuticals news >


