Arnatar Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company headquartered in San Diego, focused on advancing RNA-based medicines for serious and underserved diseases.

Founded in 2022 and backed initially by Apricot Capital, the company closed a $52 million Series A round in 2024 led by Eight Roads Capital and 3E Bioventures, with participation from F-Prime Capital and others.

Its proprietary DARGER™ platform combines two strategies: siRNA-mediated gene silencing and ACT‑UP1 antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) that upregulate protein expression. This dual-modality approach allows Arnatar to tackle both excess and deficient protein activity across key therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular/metabolic disease, liver disorders, CNS conditions, and kidney disease 

Arnatar’s lead program, ART4, is an ASO designed to raise JAG1 protein levels to treat Alagille Syndrome (ALGS), a rare pediatric liver and vascular disorder. The therapy is administered subcutaneously on a once-monthly schedule. In preclinical models, ART4 restored bile duct development and reduced markers of liver injury, with positive safety findings in both adult and newborn animals .

In August 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted ART4 both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations—recognitions that may enable priority regulatory review and market exclusivity.

Latest Arnatar Therapeutics News

Arnatar lifts back the curtain to reveal platform and pipeline of RNA therapeutics
26 August 2025
