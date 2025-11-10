Aronex' NystatinLF: Phase I Results

Aronex Pharmaceuticals' liposomal formulation of the antifungal nystatin, NystatinLF, may be an alternative to amphotericin B in the treatment of systemic fungal infections, according to the results of a Phase I trial presented at the 35th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy on September 18. Nystatin has been available since the 1950s, but its systemic use has been limited by kidney toxicity.

The study involved 32 neutropenic cancer patients with presumed or confirmed fungal infections. NystatinLF at doses between 2mg and 8mg proved itself to be well-tolerated (with excellent infusion-related and kidney-sparing profiles - 41% of patients experienced no clinical adverse events related to NystatinLF), and a successful clinical outcome was achieved in 37% of the patients, all of whom had not responded to antibacterial and other antifungal therapies.

Aronex noted that this study follows another Phase I trial of the drug in AIDS patients, which also suggested the drug was well-tolerated. Separately, enrollment is currently underway in a 65-patient Phase II trial of the drug in non-neutropenic patients with proven candidemia.