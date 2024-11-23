Aronex Progresses With Zintevir

Results from a Phase I trial of Aronex Pharmaceuticals' integraseinhibitor Zintevir (AR177) have shown that drug plasma concentrations exceeded in vitro HIV inhibitory concentrations for up to 12 hours following a single dose of 6mg/kg.

Furthermore, Zintevir was detectable in the plasma for up to 122 hours following multiple doses of 3mg/kg. Zintevir is currently in a Phase I/II dose-escalating trial, which should be completed in early-1998.