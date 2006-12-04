Arpida reports positive results from Ph III trial of iclaprim vs Zyvox

Swiss drugmaker Arpida has reported positive results from the ASSIST-1 (Arpida's Skin and Skin Structure Infection Studies) clinical trial. This Phase III evaluation compared its broad-spectrum antibiotic iclaprim to Pfizer's Zyvox (linezolid). According to Arpida, the primary efficacy endpoint of statistical non-inferiority in the clinical cure rate at the test-of-cure visit was achieved. Iclaprim has now been compared with both vancomycin (in Phase II tests) and Zyvox (Phase III), demonstrating a favorable safety profile. Moreover, no adverse event exceeded 5% of the intent-to-treat population, Arpida noted.
