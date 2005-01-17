ArQule achieves two milestones under Wyeth deal

The USA's ArQule has achieved two milestones under its relationship with US pharmaceutical major Wyeth, triggering two undisclosed payments from the latter firm. Wyeth has added a new compound for Alzheimer's disease, discovered though the collaborative directive array program with ArQule, into its development pipeline. In addition, ArQule has also obtained development track and Investigational New Drug milestones in relation to a new drug candidate in Wyeth's rheumatoid arthritis clinical program.
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