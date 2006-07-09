ArQule begins enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial of ARQ

USA-based biotechnology company ArQule, a specialist in small-molecule therapeutics, says that it has begun enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial of ARQ 501, its developmental anticancer agent, used in combination with gemcitabine to treat patients with pancreatic cancer. The firm added that the program would recruit 60 to 70 subjects, who will receive a weekly dose of 800mg/m2 of gemcitabine and 400mg/m2 of ARQ 501, administered via intravenous infusion for four cycles of therapy.
