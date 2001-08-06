Array BioPharma revenues leap 150%

Array BioPharma of Boulder, USA, says that revenues for the fourthquarter ended June 30, 2001, rose 152% to $5.7 million, while net loss before extraordinary charges was $1.4 million, compared to net loss of $1.8 million in the like, year-earlier period. For the full fiscal year, revenues were $17.0 million, up from $6.8 million, while the company's net loss more than doubled to $10.4 million.

Robert Conway, Array's chief executive, noted that "the increasingly competitive environment faced by pharmaceutical, biotechnology and genomics companies to create new drugs is fueling the demand for high-quality, small-molecule drug discovery expertise," and Array is being perceived as "a quality partner with an experienced scientific team and a track record of success in creating drug candidates."

...signs Trimeris deal