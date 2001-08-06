Array BioPharma revenues leap 150%

Array BioPharma of Boulder, USA, says that revenues for the fourthquarter ended June 30, 2001, rose 152% to $5.7 million, while net loss before extraordinary charges was $1.4 million, compared to net loss of $1.8 million in the like, year-earlier period. For the full fiscal year, revenues were $17.0 million, up from $6.8 million, while the company's net loss more than doubled to $10.4 million.
Robert Conway, Array's chief executive, noted that "the increasingly competitive environment faced by pharmaceutical, biotechnology and genomics companies to create new drugs is fueling the demand for high-quality, small-molecule drug discovery expertise," and Array is being perceived as "a quality partner with an experienced scientific team and a track record of success in creating drug candidates."
...signs Trimeris deal
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze