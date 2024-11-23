Arris/Merck Join Forces On Protease Inhibitors

Arris Pharmaceutical and Merck & Co are to collaborate in the development of protease inhibitors for osteoporosis, the targets for which were part of the portfolio acquired in the purchase of Khepri Pharmaceuticals in December 1995.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. However, Arris hopes that the venture will realize more than Kephri's purchase price. Merck is to pay an upfront fee as well as research support, milestone payments and royalties on sales.
