Arris To Acquire Khepri

Arris Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Khepri Pharmaceuticals. Arris will issue 1.5 million shares of stock to Khepri shareholders in December this year, when the acquisition is expected to have its first-stage closing, reports the Pink Sheet. In the second stage, an additional 525,000 shares or their case equivalent will be issued on December 30, 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze