Artemis, CXR and ITI launch $10.5M R&D initiative

Dundee, Scotland-based biotechnology firms ITI Lifesciences and CXR Biosciences have launched a L5.5 million ($10.5 million) R&D program in collaboration with the German research technology group, Artemis Pharmaceuticals.
The companies intend to develop new screening and safety models to predict the effects and breakdown products of drug compounds, thereby allowing the early selection of the ideal lead and the rescue of compounds abandoned due to unfavorable evaluation with other, less appropriate methodologies.
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