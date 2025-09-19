Friday 19 September 2025

A clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company developing treatments for rare genetic neuromuscular disorders using microRNA modulation.

Its lead candidate is ATX-01, an antimiR targeting microRNA-23b (miR-23b), designed to correct underlying molecular causes in patients with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1), a progressive muscle-wasting disease. The approach aims to restore expression of the MBNL protein and reduce toxicity associated with mutant DMPK transcripts. 

The company raised €42 million (~US $45 million) in a Series B financing round in May 2023. Investors included Columbus Venture Partners (lead), the European Innovation Council, Hadean Ventures, Sound Bioventures, Invivo Capital, AdBio Partners, and CDTI via its Innvierte initiative. The funds are being used to advance ATX-01 into a Phase I/IIa trial (named ArthemiR) for DM1, scheduled to begin in the second half of 2023. 

Dr. Frédéric Legros serves as CEO (having been previously Chairman), and Dr. Beatriz Llamusí is co-founder and CSO. 

Latest ARTHEx Biotech News

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Myotonic dystrophy pipeline shows momentum
28 November 2024
BRIEF—ARTHEx Biotech raises $46 million in series B round
4 May 2023
More ARTHEx Biotech news >


