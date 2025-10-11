Arthrosi Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company focused on treatment of gout and related conditions, including tophaceous gout and chronic kidney disease.

Its lead candidate, pozdeutinurad (AR882), is a selective URAT1 inhibitor designed to lower serum urate levels, reduce gout flares, and dissolve tophi. The therapy aims to offer improved efficacy and safety compared with existing urate-lowering treatments.

The company is advancing pozdeutinurad through late-stage clinical development, including two pivotal Phase III trials (REDUCE 1 and REDUCE 2) evaluating long-term efficacy, safety, and urate-lowering durability. Data from these studies are expected to support future regulatory submissions.

Arthrosi is led by Litain Yeh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert T. Keenan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer. The company is supported by an experienced leadership team with expertise in rheumatology and drug development.

As of Q3 2025, Arthrosi has raised more than $150 million, including a $153 million Series E financing to fund its late-stage programs and commercial readiness activities. By advancing pozdeutinurad toward potential approval, Arthrosi aims to address persistent unmet needs in gout management with a next-generation urate-lowering therapy.